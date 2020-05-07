Construction on new fire house is still on track

Thanks to a voter approved tax passed in April 2019, the Grand Junction Fire Department is well on its way to building three new fire houses. Station Six in the North part of town will help shorten drive times for emergencies.

Construction started in March 2020, days before the stay at home order was in place. Station six will be the new home to six firefighters, EMT's, paramedics and a battalion chief. The start of the project has gone smoothly despite the pandemic.

“Initially it was just a bunch of dirt work. Up till now, it’s been just moving the dirt around and getting ready for the foundation piece. FCI has done a great job and they’ve been a good partner of managing the project throughout. Workers are practicing social distancing where they can. They’re wearing masks. Then they’ve got the typical construction safety of hard had, vest and closed toed shoes," says Ellis Thompson-Ellis, GJFD.

The 10,000 square foot station will have a gym, a training area, a kitchen, eight bedrooms and become the first station to have an exhaust filtration system to reduce exposure to carcinogens.

This week they poured the initial section of the drive way and will begin to mason rework and electrical work.

Station six is expected be completed in November of this year and will be the primary aid for the GJ Regional Airport for EMS and fire operations.

Construction will be during business hours on the week day. Dust and noise are expected to be minimal at this time.

For construction updates, you can visit www.facebook.com/gjfd911 or text GJFD6 to 888777.