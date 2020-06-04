Contact Tracing COVID-19 in Mesa County

Mesa County has seen steady numbers when it comes to COVID-19 cases.

Our cases are low compared to other counties in the state.

Executive director Jeff Kuhr of Mesa County Public Health says it is partly because of contact tracing, also known as a public health investigation.

Contact tracing is the process of identifying people who may have come in contact with an infected person.

We are told 25 mesa public health employees are trained and 10 people from the community stepped up to help track down anyone who may have coronavirus.

Jeff says the training is brief and the importance of this to help control the spread of COVID-19 in our counties.

If there is a major spike in cases, hiring more people would be considered.

