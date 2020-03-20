Coronavirus in Colorado: 4 deaths reported

Our sister station in Colorado Springs, KKTV, is reporting there has been a fourth death in Colorado tied to coronavirus.

The announcement was made Thursday by the Otero County Health Department.

KKTV is reporting she was an elderly woman with underlying health conditions who was treated in Pueblo.

The news came after the El Paso County Health Department confirmed Thursday a man in his 60s died from coronavirus.

Health officials tell KKTV the man had been in contact with a previous patient, a woman in her 80s, who also died.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment was reporting 277 cases in our state, with 38 people hospitalized.

The state is reporting two deaths so far, with the other two being confirmed by KKTV.

The state says 2,952 people have been tested.

To help stop the spread of illnesses, the CDC recommends people stay home when they are sick, and avoid contact with others who might be sick. They also encourage people to wash their hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

According to the CDC, the most common symptoms of COVID-19 are fever, cough and shortness of breath.

If you believe you have symptoms or might have been exposed, call your health care provider for guidance about being tested.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment says the best thing people can do is stay informed and take everyday actions to protect themselves and their family.

If you have questions about COVID-19, you can call CO HELP at 303-389-1687 or 1-877-462-2911.

You can also visit the state public health web page at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus or the CDC's website at.https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.