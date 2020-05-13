Colorado to receive 190,000 additional testing kits, says Cory Gardner

Updated: Wed 4:11 PM, May 13, 2020

WASHINGTON D.C. (KKCO)- Cory Gardner sent out a tweet Wednesday afternoon saying that President Donald Trump has committed to sending 190,000 additional testing kits to the state of Colorado.

This comes after a meeting that involved Gardner, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, and the President in Washington D.C. today.

 