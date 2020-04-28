Country Jam canceled

Country Jam 2020 has been canceled, according to the festival's Facebook page.

In a post, they said, "We regret to inform everyone that Country Jam 2020, originally scheduled for June 18-21 in Grand Junction, CO, will no longer be taking place this year."

Speaking on this year's cancelation, Country Jam says, "We always want to stay true to the core spirits of our events, and given the current factors at play, we didn't see a path forward to producing the festival you all know and love."

All customers who purchased a ticket can either get a refund or transfer those tickets to the festival happening June 17-20 of 2021.

