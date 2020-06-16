Couple rushed to save newborn pronghorn after mother hit by vehicle

Yesterday, a couple that witnessed an accident in Colorado Springs was able to come to the rescue for one fawn pronghorn.

The couple witnessed a doe pronghorn get fatally hit by a vehicle in Colorado Springs traffic. They also noticed that the doe was in the process of giving birth.

The couple was able to pull the fawn away from its mother and save its life. Wildlife officers were notified of the incident and were able to relocate the orphan fawn to a rehab center.