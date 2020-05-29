Fire crews fighting active fire near 26 Road and G, similar location to yesterday's fires

The Grand Junction Fire Department is back out near 26 Road and G Road fighting an active fire.

26 Road at G Road is closed, as are several surrounding roads. Please avoid the area.

Our crew on scene tells us that a motorhome has been engulfed with flames. The GJFD has at least six engines that have responded to the fire.

Yesterday, fire agencies from across the Grand Valley came together to fight several different fires in the same area.

Authorities are investigating the May 28 fires as arson and alerted the public to call 911 if they had any information about these events.

Fire crews from Grand Junction, Clifton, Lower Valley, Lands End, Palisade, BLM, and Mesa County Sheriff's responded yesterday. A type 3 helicopter also responded from Rifle for air droppings.

