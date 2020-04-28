D51 Graduation dates by school

D51 has released the tentative schedule for graduation dates for Central, Palisade, Grand Junction, Fruita Monument High Schools, and for Grand River Academy and R5 High School.

All graduations will be held at Stocker Stadium on the following dates:

July 10:

-Central High School (8:30 a.m.)

- Palisade High School (8:00 p.m.)

July 11

- Grand Junction High School (8:30 a.m.)

- Fruita Monument High School (8:00 p.m.)

July 13

- Grand River Academy (8:30 a.m.)

- R5 High School (8:00 p.m.)

D51 says dates and protocols are subject to change based on recommendations from Mesa County Public Health.