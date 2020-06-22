D51 graduation ceremonies approved by Mesa County Public Health

In a press release Monday morning, Mesa County Valley School District 51 says that their graduation ceremonies plans have been approved by Mesa County Public Health.

All of the cermonies will be held at Suplizio Field instead of Stoker Stadium since it has a larger capacity.

Even though these cermonies will be held in person, graduating students are limited to have only four guests.

“We are grateful for this opportunity and are excited to announce that each graduate will be able to invite four guests to their school’s ceremony,” said Dr. Diana Sirko, superintendent of District 51 schools.

The dates for graduations are listed below:

● Central High School - 8 a.m. Friday, July 10

● Palisade High School - 8 p.m. Friday, July 10

● Grand Junction High School - 8 a.m. Saturday, July 11

● Fruita Monument High School - 8 p.m. Saturday, July 11

● Grand River Academy - 8 a.m. Monday, July 13

● R-5 High School - 8 p.m. Monday, July 13

Guests will have to have a ticket to enter the gates, and masks with each school symbol with be handed out as well. There will also be marks every six feet to ensure social distancing requirements are upheld.