D51 to suspend all in person learning for remainder of school year

D51 announced Tuesday morning that all of their schools will continue to be closed to in-person learning through the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.

In an email, Superintendent Dr. Diana Sirko said the following:

"On Monday evening, Gov. Jared Polis announced that all K-12 school buildings in Colorado will remain closed as the state transitions to a second phase of social distancing called Safer at Home. This directive means all District 51 schools will continue to be closed to in-person learning through the remainder of the 2019-20 school year, which includes athletics and activities. You can see the governor’s full press release here.

While school buildings will be closed, remote learning will continue through the end of the school year. More information will be sent to you as soon as it becomes available about plans for graduation ceremonies, end-of-year checkout procedures, and other topics. We remain committed to celebrating our seniors and will announce dates and plans as soon as possible. At this time, May graduation ceremonies will be postponed to a later date in the summer, which will be determined after coordinating with all schools involved.

This is a unique and challenging time for us all, and I want to thank you for being patient, adaptive partners in remote learning. Please know that your child’s teachers, principals and all of us miss them very much, and that we all feel with you the loss of so many end-of-year traditions, especially for students moving on to a new school or new phase of life next year.

Thank you again for being there with us every step of the way during what has turned into a school year none of us will forget. Please continue to reach out to teachers and principals if you have questions during remote learning, and never hesitate to reach out to counselors or use any of the resources at www.d51schools.org/mental_health if your child is struggling during this time.

Check d51schools.org/resources/covid19 for updates as they become available. We look forward to welcoming everyone back in 2020-21 and can’t wait to see you again!"