D51 working to get variance for more traditional graduation

There's still a lot up in the air for D51's class of 2020 in terms of graduation... a conversation with Public Health is giving them a glimmer of hope of crossing that stage after all.

School District 51 met with Mesa County Public Health Wednesday to talk about submitting a variance to health restrictions that would accommodate a more traditional graduation. For students and parents hoping to celebrate their seniors, this movement makes them optimistic.

"My child has spent the last twelve years, day and night, focusing so that she could get the grades that she could get, that she could get the honors that she could get, that she could pass all the AP classes that she passed, [so] that she could go to one of the best universities in the country. She's earned the right to be recognized in front of her peers as has every other child there," says James Williams, father of a Fruita Monument High School senior.

Public Health will work together with D51 to create the variance and submit it to the state on the District's behalf. D51 reiterated that they're working hard come up with a way to honor students.

