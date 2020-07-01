DA makes ruling on March 17 officer involved shooting involving Steven Alire

District Attorney Dan Rubinstein says that the officers and deputies involved in the March 17 officer-involved shooting used action "squarely within the use of deadly force in self-defense."

The officer-involved shooting left 51-year-old Steven Alire of Grand Junction deceased.

In District Attorney Rubinstein’s findings, he stated, “The actions of Officers Wihera and Nelson, and Deputies Bailey and Hansen fall squarely within the use of deadly force in self-defense or defense of others justification. Accordingly, this matter is not appropriate for criminal prosecution.”

CBI findings show that the gun that Alire had was an airsoft gun. In the officer's interviews, several stated that they thought the brandished weapon looked to be an AR-style rifle. You can see a picture of the gun below.

When police and deputies surrounded Alire at his property, he continued to throw the gun down, and then pick it up again. At one point he allegedly yelled to officers, "I'm not coming to you, it's just a pellet gun," according to one of the officer's interviews.

After he threw the gun down and picked it up for the third time, he lifted the gun up and pointed it at one of the officers. It was then that officers and deputies fired at Alire.

Alire's toxicology results show he had ethanol and methamphetamine in his system at the time of his death.

We will continue to update this article.