There is an investigation underway after a body was found in the desert last night.

The body was discovered on 27 ¼ Road, about a mile north of the Grand Junction Regional Airport near two vehicles.

The Mesa County Sheriff's Office is labeling it as an unattended death, and there is nothing suspicious in nature to it.

Grand Junction Police arrived first to secure the scene after 7:00 last night.

