Decadence Gourmet shares Mother's day gift ideas

Founder of Decadence Gourmet Cheesecakes Lee Mathis just celebrated his 15th Anniversary of being in business.

Decadence Gourmet started back in 2004 and is well-known and supported by many western slope residents for years.

With small businesses impacted by COVID-19, Lee says he believes they will come out okay at the end of all this.

The Decadence gourmet team misses being in the kitchen and cannot wait to get back out there again. Interacting and being apart of the community is important to Decadence gourmet.

The next event you can possibly see Lee at is the Palisade wine festival.

Until then with Mother’s day upon us, Decadence Gourmet is offering 20% off to customers, but all orders must be completed by May 3rd or if you live locally drop a message on their Facebook so you can avoid shipping fees.

Lee says great gift ideas for mom are cheesecakes, savory cakes,

Colorado style chow and much more.

Visit Decadence gourmet on Facebook or go to decadencecheesecakes.com

