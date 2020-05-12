Delta County Memorial Hospital hit with sexual harassment lawsuit

A former Delta County Memorial Hospital nurse alleges that she was fired in March of last year—just days after getting promoted—because she turned down the sexual advances of her supervisor.

The federal suit filed on April 27th claims Christina Varnell's female supervisor repeatedly made sexual advances beginning in January of 2019 and that Varnell feared losing her job if she refused the advances. The suit asserts quid pro quo sexual harassment based on gender, discrimination, and wrongful termination among other claims.