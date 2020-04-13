Delta Police Department is asking for the public's help with two shots fired incidents

The Delta Police Department is asking for the public's help on two incidents they were called to that included shots fired.

Just before midnight on Friday night, officers responded to shots fired call at a residence in the 600 block of Highway 50.

Two vehicles were damaged by several shots, and the residence was struck with multiple rounds. There were five people in the residence at the time, but no injuries were reported or observed according to the Delta Police Department.

Then, just before midnight on Saturday, Apri 11, officers responded to the Garnet Mesa Estates, Willow Wood and Cypress Wood Lanes on multiple reports of hearing shots fired.

Multiple people from several homes in the area said they saw a sedan type vehicle leaving the area.

Eight shell casings were located in the street in the 700 block of Cypress Wood Lane.

Both incidents are under investigation. If you have any information on these incidents, please call Detective Sergeant Jarod Lane at 970-874-7676