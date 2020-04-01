Delta apartment complex raises rent amid COVID-19 pandemic

A Delta Apartment complex is raising rent, saying they're adjusting to market price, but tenants that have been affected by the COVID-19 economic crisis are speaking out.

The Windsors in Delta is increasing their rent by $150 on the first of May. While the owners of the apartment complex didn’t want to talk with us on camera, they told us that they notified tenants of the increase long before the coronavirus crisis and the price of $650 is still below market price. We spoke to a tenant of the apartment who recently lost his part time job at a local restaurant… he received his notice a few weeks ago.

"I spent a lot of years in law enforcement fighting for what's right… No matter how you look at it, I don’t care if they’ve been planning this for a year; to implement it when our country is in the shape that it’s in is wrong,” says The Windsors resident Robert Langlois.

They owners say most of their tenants are essential workers and haven't been affected by job loss. They say that they and their property management company will be working with their tenants to accommodate those who are truly in need.

