Delta issues waivers for Europe travelers amid coronavirus outbreak

Delta Air Lines is waiving change fees for travelers flying to, from or through Europe and the United Kingdom amid new travel restrictions due to the coronavirus.

The waiver extends through the end of May and applies to tickets purchased on or before March 11.

The move – an update to the airline’s previous fee waiver policy – came after President Donald Trump said Wednesday he was suspending travel from Europe into the U.S. for a month.

The administration specified that the ban only applies to foreign nationals and not U.S. citizens who have been screened before entering the U.S.

Citing passenger health and safety, Delta said it will continue to make service adjustments as needed in response to government travel restrictions.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.