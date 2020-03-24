Delta upgrades to Tier 4 of COVID-19 pandemic

Delta has escalated its response to the COVID-19 pandemic to Tier 4 effective March 25.

According to CDPHE, at this time there is one confirmed case of COVID-19 in the County of Delta.

The following city closures and restrictions will extend through April 11, 2020:

- All city buildings will be closed to public access.

- Essential city services including water, sewer, trash and law enforcement will continue.

- The Delta Police Department is open with officers still working 24/7 responding to calls with an altered response structure.

- City Council will meet virtually as scheduled. Meetings are open to the public via live virtual participation. Please email jolene@cityofdelta.net for login information.

- City parks will remain open, but all public restrooms, shelters and equipment are closed. Maintenance staff may be working, but are not expected to interact with the public during this time.

- City Clerk will be continuing to work and will be available electronically.

- Municipal Court staff will be available electronically and will continue to carry out court-related services at the direction of the Municipal Judge.

- Bill Heddles Recreation Center is closed.

- Devil’s Thumb Golf Course is open. Please call for a tee time, no walk-ins will be allowed.

