Denver Police searching for missing man with connection to Grand Junction

A man was reported missing after not making it to Grand Junction by bus after landing in Denver from Florida.

His name is David Rowan, otherwise known as “Dave Crockett”, he is 61 years old, has blue eyes and weighs 160 pounds.

He has been missing since June 5th.

He was supposed to visit friends in Grand Junction before making his way back to home in Telluride and may have gotten as far as Idaho Springs by bus, but it is unknown for sure.

His phone was found in Denver.

His family and friends believe he might have been hitchhiking.

“He’s very amiable, he’s friendly, he loves to tell stories, he’s had a lot of adventures in his life. He does have a bit of cognitive impairment that he’s acquired with age,” says his sister Susan Rowan.

If you have any information regarding this case, you’re encouraged to call Denver Police at 720-913-2800.

