Dog poop ‘prank’ leads to road rage, attack on innocent teens, Calif. police say

Police in Northern California say four teenagers were injured, two of them seriously, when a driver enraged by damage done to his car during a “prank” struck an innocent group of pedestrians he wrongly believed were responsible.

This undated booking photo provided by the San Mateo County Sheriff's Office shows 18-year-old Omeed Adibi, who was arrested after seriously injuring two teens, wrongly believing they were responsible for damage done to his car during a "prank." (Source: San Mateo County Sheriff's Office via AP)

Burlingame Police Lt. Laura Terada says the 18-year-old driver, Omeed Adibi, has been arrested. He faces charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and driving under the influence, The Mercury News reports.

Adibi is accused of intentionally hitting the four middle-school-aged teenagers from San Mateo, California, with his car Saturday evening while they walked on the sidewalk in Burlingame. He also ran into a fire hydrant at the time.

All four victims were taken to the hospital, two with serious injuries. One remains in critical condition.

“It’s tragic that happened to four young individuals with a bright future in front of them,” said Terada to the San Mateo Daily Journal.

Police say Adibi believed the teens had placed dog poop in his car sometime on Saturday, but the investigation later showed the suspect’s own friends were the ones who put the poop in his car as a prank, KPIX reports.

“It was a case of mistaken identity,” Terada told The Mercury News.

