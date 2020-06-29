Douglas County fire forces evacuations, officials say no injuries reported

The Chatridge 2 Fire in Douglas County has caused widespread evacuations and has forced Thunderridge Highschool to act as a temporary shelter for residents.

The fire started on Monday afternoon and is currently burning 465 acres and is threatening a number of residential structures according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO).

DCSO says that 45+ ground apparatus is on scene as well as 10+ air apparatus. This includes choppers, planes, and an Air Attack Tanker.

#chatridge2fire Crews working hard to keep homes safe! pic.twitter.com/3XGres9taJ — DC Sheriff (@dcsheriff) June 29, 2020

Fire officials say the fire is 60% contained. They also add that no injuries have been reported at this time.

Dry vegetation, paired with high winds and difficult terrain are working against firefighters on the ground.