It’s up again for stocks as Wall Street’s wild ride extends

Stocks are rising sharply on Wall Street, led by health care companies after Joe Biden solidified his contender status for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Investors see him as a more business-friendly alternative to Bernie Sanders.

Investors are also anticipating more central banks around the world will offer stimulus in response to the economic fallout from the global coronavirus outbreak, following the Federal Reserve’s rate cut Tuesday.

The S&P 500 was up 2.9%. It has recovered all of its big loss from the day before.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 833 points, or 3.2%, to 26,750, and the Nasdaq rose 2.8%.

Treasury yields remain near record lows in a sign of continued caution among investors.

The Federal Reserve’s latest nationwide survey of business conditions has found that the coronavirus outbreak has begun to depress tourism and disrupt manufacturing chains in parts of the United States.

The survey of the Fed’s 12 regions released Wednesday found that growth through late February continued at a moderate pace. But it found concerns were rising about how the virus that began in China might impact the U.S. economy.

