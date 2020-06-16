East Canyon fire rages to over 2,700 acres in southwestern Colorado

LA PLATA, Colo. (KKCO)- The lightning-caused East Canyon Fire burning near Mancos, Colorado is currently 0% contained, according to La Plata County.

The fire made significant gains yesterday as dry and windy weather persisted during the afternoon hours, and officials estimate the fire to be over 2,700 acres at this time.

On Monday afternoon, the fires growth forced Highway 160 between Cortez and Durango to shut down. However, the highway has since been reopened by Colorado State Patrol.

A Type II Incident Management Team assumed command and will work on strengthening and securing several areas before fire activity picks up later in the day says La Plata County.

Smoke from this fire, along with other wildfires burning in Arizona, has made its way into parts of the valley.

The Department of Public Health and Environment issued an Air Quality Health Advisory for southwestern Colorado due to the heavy smoke in the region.

Critical fire conditions have forced Red Flag Warnings across much of Western and Southern Colorado on Tuesday.

 
