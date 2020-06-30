Primary Election Night Coverage

Tonight, KKCO and nbc11news.com will provide all the election night updates, from local races to races across the state.

We are closely following some heated local races, including the Mesa County Commissioner District 1 race between Cody Davis and Ray Scott and the U.S. Congress District 3 race between Scott Tipton and Lauren Boebert.

We will continually update those two races and numerous other races throughout the night.

To view all of the updated results, click here. You can also tune into The 10 for final results.

Results will begin to pour out after the polls close at 7:00.