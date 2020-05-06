Enzo’s distributes food to those in need

Coronavirus has made business difficult for many restaurants… one local Italian spot is finding ways to give back even during hard times.

Enzo's Ristorante Italiano off Horizon has partnered with Summit West to deliver meals to folks on Medicaid, all month long. Their chefs are coming in early to prepare meals for 30 to 50 families with a new menu every day.

"It's very important to us. The community, I mean, this is family. It's a huge part of what keeps us going on a day to day basis and has kept surviving through this virus," says Kelly Favale, co-owner of Enzo’s Ristorante Italiano.

Enzo's said they've received thank you cards and messages from folks appreciative of a hot meal.

