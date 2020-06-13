Evacuation orders lifted for Squirrel Rock Fire near Cedaredge

By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Sat 2:06 AM, Jun 13, 2020

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo (KKCO)- The majority of people evacuated are now allowed back in their homes, except for homes north of High Park rd. and Williams Creek rd.

The fire is burning approximately 5 miles north of the town.

The changing winds made a big impact on judgment calls.

Highway 65 was also closed for a period of time yesterday due to a separate structure fire.

Officials believe the fire might have been caused from a target practice by a property owner in the area.

Cedaredge, Delta and Hotchkiss fire departments were all on scene.

As of this morning, the fire is 50% contained.

The fire has currently burned a little over 40 acres.

"I can't say enough about the cooperation and the attack on the fire, I think that's why we're in such a good place, right now, today,” says Mark Taylor, Delta County Sheriff deputy.

The crews are hoping to have the fire 100 percent contained by this evening.

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus