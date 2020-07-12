Green Meadow Wildfire forces evacuations northwest of Telluride

Sunday afternoon, local, state. and federal fire agencies responded to the Green Meadows Fire just outside of the small town of Placerville near Telluride.

As of Sunday evening, the fire was burning 60+ acres according to the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO). They say the fire is not yet contained but "is starting to lay down."

It started just north of the town off of Highway 62 in the Green Meadow area of the Telluride Pines subdivision.

The sheriff's office says that the Telluride Fire Protection District, BLM Fire, Norwood Fire, Log Hill Fire, Montrose Fire, and air resources are on scene. A 20 man Alpine hotshot crew is also working the fire.

Additionally, three large air tankers, two single-engine air tankers, and an air attack responded on Sunday afternoon according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC).

Air attack in #GreenMeadowsFire. Video courtesy Telluride Fire Protection District. BLM-Fire and Aviation-Color Country Interagency Fire Center Posted by San Miguel County Sheriff on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Approximately 14 homes in the area remained evacuated over Sunday night. As of Sunday evening, no structures had been damaged.

The initial call to the fire came just past noon on Sunday.

San Miguel County's Sheriff Bil Masters said the early response from Telluride Fire Protection played a critical part in stopping the initial spread of the fire.

“We are fortunate to have strong, experienced crews from regional, state, and federal agencies respond and aggressively fight this wildfire,” Sheriff Masters said.