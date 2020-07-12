Green Meadow Wildfire forces evacuations northwest of Telluride

The San Miguel County Sheriff's Office (SMCSO) says that multiple agencies have responded to a wildfire near the small town of Placerville outside of Telluride.

The fire is currently burning around 60 acres according to the Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center (RMACC) and started north of the town off of Highway 62 in the Green Meadows area.

The sheriff's office says that the Telluride Fire Protection District, BLM Fire, Norwood Fire, Log Hill Fire, Montrose Fire, and air resources are on scene. A 20 man Alpine hotshot crew is also headed to the fire.

Additionally, three large air tankers, two single-engine air tankers, and an air attack have been ordered according to RMACC.

Air attack in #GreenMeadowsFire. Video courtesy Telluride Fire Protection District. BLM-Fire and Aviation-Color Country Interagency Fire Center Posted by San Miguel County Sheriff on Sunday, July 12, 2020

Residents in the immediate area are evacuating according to the SMCSO. They say air resources are working with ground teams to protect structures that are currently in danger.

The initial call to the fire came just past noon on Sunday.