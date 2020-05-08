Experience Candle Kitchen in Grand Junction

If you have ever wanted to personalize your own candle, our local business Candle Kitchen is the just the place for that.

Owner Kristine Motz tells us “it’s not just about the candle, it’s about the experience”. Personalized scents and candles are powerful and we love to help people match their personality to their scent.

Candle Kitchen offers over 100 scents; creating sprays and scents for a diffuser are also other options on the table.

The experience is unique and brings people closer together. Candle Kitchen has a host who guides the class and helps you choose the best scent for you.

Any mom would love this as a gift and to experience it with loved ones.

For more information visit Candlekitchengj.com, Candle Kitchen also recommends booking reservations due to COVID-19.

