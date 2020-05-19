Eyemart reopening

Eyemart has officially re-opened and they are taking more precautions to help keep folks safe.

Glasses that customers try on will be placed into a bin and washed in soap and water.

They say they don't currently have a waiting room, so people can stand outside or wait in their car and they will be called once their glasses are ready.

"The main thing we're asking customers to do is bring your own masks, we will provide masks if you don't have one but it's always safer to just bring your own. And then we're just limiting the amount of customers we have in store, the amount of contact we have with the customer," says Lab Manager Kendrick Epigat.