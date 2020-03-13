First Colorado death from COVID-19

A woman in Colorado has died from COVID-19.

According to the state health department, the woman was in her 80s and lived in El Paso County.

Health officials say the woman had underlying health conditions.

News of the death comes after Governor Jared Polis announced Friday that there were 72 presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Colorado.

In a statement Governor Polis said, "While we were expecting this day, it doesn't make it any less difficult to hear and share this news. As a state we are in mourning and our hearts go out to the family and loved ones of the Coloradan we lost."

According to the state health department, about 600 people in Colorado have been tested for COVID-19.

