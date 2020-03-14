First presumptive positive case of COVID-19 reported in Mesa County

The first presumptive positive case of COVID-19 has been reported in Mesa County.

According to Mesa County Public Health, the person is a male in his 30s and is a resident of Mesa County.

The results are from the state public health laboratory.

In a statement posted to the MCPH Facebook page, MCPH Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said, "This has to be a community response, having each resident of Mesa County informed, taking preventative measures and adhering to guidance from health care and public health officials will be essential in our response to this illness."

The case is considered presumptive because the results still need to be confirmed by the CDC.

No other information has been released about the person.