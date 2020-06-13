Food trucks see good business amidst covid-19

“Our business thrived throughout [the pandemic], just because we are a takeout, delivery, and window service,” says Brian Thomas, Owner, The Buttered Biscuit.

That’s how one food truck owner described his thriving business during covid-19.

The truck has been around for over a year and a half and is located in the previous Sutherlands parking lot.

Down the road at another food truck, workers say the worst is behind them…

"[Sales] have dropped since covid-19, about 50 percent,” says Galilea Higuera, employee, Jalapenos Tacos.

Luckily, the two year old establishment has started to get back to their previous financial state.

The Buttered Biscuit had a scare when the pandemic hit, after they bought a second truck for festivals—they say they still get full use out of both on weekends--even with many festivals being cancelled this year.