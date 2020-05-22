Fruita Monument High School Student Death

A sophomore at Fruita Monument High School has passed away-- we have decided to withhold the victim’ name at this time.

In a statement sent to families of the school, Principal Todd McClaskey announced that the cause of death was due to an ATV accident on Wednesday morning.

The school acknowledges the impact sudden death may have on students and family and have provided a mental health specialist on staff with their crisis team by phone.

In the email they noted the different grieving processes a child goes through and the best ways to cope with it.

