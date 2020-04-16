Fruita postpones Mike the Headless Chicken Festival, among other events

The annual "Mike the Headless Chicken Festival" in Fruita is being postponed until further notice.

The event, which was set to take place during the last weekend of May, had a turnout of over 20,000 people in 2019.

The city is evaluating whether or not to hold the event later in the year or postpone it until 2021.

Other events in Fruita that have been canceled include:

-Youth Scholarship Golf Tournament

- COPMOBA Bike Swap

- Kids at Heart Fun Run at Little Salt Wash

- Fruita Fat Tire Festival

- Girls on the Run 5K (to be held virtually)

- Hours of Fruita at Highline Lake