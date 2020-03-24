Fruita upgrades to Tier 4 of COVID-19 Response Plan

City of Fruita will mount to Tier 4 of it’s COVID-19 Response Plan.

The Fruita Civic Center will be closed to the public until further notice. All Fruita facilities are now closed including the Police Department and City Shops. For any business needs to be done at he Fruita Civic Center, it can be completed online or by phone.

The 2020 Municipal Election is still on schedule. Mail-in ballots can be dropped off at the election drop box in the Civic Center parking lot until 7:00 p.m. April 7. Ballots may be also be submitted by mail.

As of March 23, 2020, Mesa County Public Health has announced five presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Mesa County.

For other questions please call (970) 858-3663