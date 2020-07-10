Fundraising for a wheelchair accessible swing at Canyon View Park

A committee working with Grand Junction Parks and recreation is looking to put a wheelchair accessible swing at Canyon View Park.

They say the goal is to make the park more inclusive for all.

Grand Junction Swing for a Cause has teamed up with Hilltop to work on fundraising which will include talking to businesses and a GoFundMe page, but they say covid-19 has restricted their potential to fully fundraise without gatherings.

The swing’s cost is estimated to be over $30,000.

“I have, from a young age always had a heart for disabled persons. I was a special education student teacher, one of my close friends from church, she’s wheelchair bound,” says Vanessa Perez, head of the committee, Grand Junction Swing for a Cause.

They hope to have the swing up within a year.

