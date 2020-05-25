GJ sees live music for the first time in months, hope for more in Phase 2

Live music ended in Mesa County and the rest of Colorado as the pandemic began about three months ago.

A local band dusted off their instruments this past weekend, and with new guidance from the county, we might be seeing and hearing more of that. Peach Street Revival drew a crowd-- a socially distanced crowd-- on main street in downtown Grand Junction. Mesa County's phase two of reopening acts as a glimmer of hope in making concerts a regular thing again.

"The most important thing is we want to see things done safely and we don't want to contribute to any sort of uptick in cases and stuff like that. We just want to play by the rules and see everything open," says bassist with Peach Street Revival Jordan Will.

Mesa County's second phase allows for gatherings of up to 50 people.