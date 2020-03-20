BREAKING: Gannon Stauch's remains allegedly found in Florida

The remains of 11-year-old Gannon Stauch, who was allegedly murdered by his step-mother, Letecia Stauch, have allegedly been found in Florida, according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy was performed by the District One Medical Examiner.

The release reads, "Human Remains Found in Florida Tentatively Identified as Gannon Stauch."

The Santa Rose County Sheriff's Office in Florida contacted the El Paso County Sheriff's Office on March 18 when they responded to a call of a deceased juvenile male in Pace, Florida.

If anyone saw Lececia Stauch in Pace, or Pensacola, Florida, between the dates of February 3-5, you are asked to call the El Paso County Sheriff's Office at 719-520-6666.

Letecia Stauch has been charged with First Degree Murder, Child Abuse Resulting in Death, Tampering with a Deceased Human Body, and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

She was arrested on March 2 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.