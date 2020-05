Huba Topai has been identified as the deceased driver of an accident that took place on I-70 at around 6:00 p.m. on May 11.

Topai was a 50-year-old resident of Silt, Colorado.

The crash involved two vehicles and happened near mile marker 108 on the interstate in New Castle. The Coroner says that the status of the other driver or occupants of the second vehicle is unknown at this time.