Garfield County Sheriff's Office asking for public's help

The Garfield County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a man who was convicted on two counts of vehicular homicide.

The Sheriff's Office says that Cody Christopher is wanted on a felony arrest warrant for "Failure to Appear for Sentencing Hearing," which was scheduled in September of 2019.

Christopher is 5'7", a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 42 years old.

If you know of his whereabouts, you are asked to call Investigator Korthals with the Garfield County Sheriff's Office at (970) 456-2203.