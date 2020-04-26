Garfield County launches COVID-19 roadmap to recovery

COVID-19 “Safer at Home” begins on Monday, April 27. Garfield County Public Health has released a COVID-19 Roadmap to Recovery document, which outlines a plan for implementing Safer at Home guidelines.

Some businesses and agencies may reopen on Monday, May 4. They must require public health accommodations and fill out “Garfield County Business Social Distancing Plan” online. This includes all businesses – regardless of whether they are currently in operation or not. The response does not need to be approved by Public Health. The county isn’t conducting inspections; but will contact a business if it receives reports of an establishment out of compliance with public health orders.

Public health experts and county staff will collaborate with stakeholders, including local elected officials, businesses and nonprofits to develop plans that will ease restrictions.

“We’re looking at this reopening process from an educational standpoint, not punitive,” said Garfield County Public Health Director Yvonne Long. “We’re offering guidance on how to safely reopen businesses to both get people back to work and keep them safe.”

Garfield County is following the Governor Jared Polis' plan, with two differences:

- Garfield County is already allowing retailers to provide curbside delivery and pickup. This is not changing.

- Retail and personal services cannot reopen until Monday, May 4. The governor’s order states May 1. All businesses and agencies must submit a “Garfield County Business Social Distancing Plan.”

“To even be able to open the county to the level that we’re doing, we must be able to prove that we have had a decrease in cases over the past two weeks. We also have to be conscious of the hospitals, so they don’t become overloaded. We aren’t at the end of this epidemic yet, but there is a glimmer of light and hope,” says Long.

On April 27, in-person real estate showings may begin, but open houses are prohibited. Restaurants may continue curbside pickup and delivery services, but not provide internal dining.

On May 4, under strict social distancing precautions, medical and dental offices can reopen; retail businesses can open to the public beyond curbside pickup and delivery; personal services, including salons, dog grooming, personal training, tattoo parlors; and large workplaces may return at 50 percent of the in-person workforce, with symptoms and temperature checks as employees enter.

Local business may fill out the form at www.garfield-county.com.

For updates please visit, www.garfield-county.com. Anyone with questions can contact GCPH at 970-625-5200, ext. 8120, or submit questions online.

“Social distancing is really contributing to the success of managing the outcomes of these COVID-19 cases,” said Garfield County Commissioner Tom Jankovsky. He is optimistic about flattening the curve of cases with the actions the community is taking. “We haven’t overwhelmed our medical facilities. We now really want to start helping people get back to work, and are going to help businesses reopen as soon as possible.”