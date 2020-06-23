Garfield County sees increase in coronavirus cases, 40 in past week

As of Tuesday, Garfield County has 240 confirmed cases, and have 40 cases in just the past week.

25% of all of their lab-confirmed cases have occurred since June 15, and the county says that their analysis shows a "steady increase in cases since the county shifted from “Stay at Home” March 26 to “Safer at Home,” April 26 and following the Memorial Day holiday."

They also say that most of the cases are in people between the ages of 20-59, saying the virus "does not discriminate."

"As we continue to open our businesses and get back to living life to the fullest, we remind you that there are only a few essential tools available to fight this disease," says Renelle Lott of Garfield County in a press release. "These tools are not designed to impinge on personal freedoms or rights but to ensure the health of all people."

Tools include wearing masks, washing hands, social distancing, staying at home if you feel sick, and being tested within one to two days of experiencing symptoms.