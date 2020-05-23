Get Air at the Silo Jumps Back Open

After a month's long wait get air at the silo has bounced back, and reopened its doors, with health department guidelines.

The trampoline park is adhering to Mesa County Public Health guidelines under its gym classification where equipment is sanitized every hour.

Along with news games, they're also offering exclusive birthday parties.

"So that way if they don't feel like they're comfortable coming into our facility and using the entire thing with other people they can book the whole thing to themselves,” says general manager, Jantzen Fenn.

The company has chosen to only allow 30 people inside, even though their 30% fire code capacity is 80.

