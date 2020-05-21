Got an ax to grind?

Ax throwing is the new bowling. An activity seen in many major cities across the country. But instead of driving a few hours to give it a try, now you have one in your back yard.

Axeology is the perfect place to hang out with friends, try something new or relieve some stress.

Axeology was to open April 15th but had to postpone because of COVID-19. Like other facilities, Owner, Travis Ridley, makes sure they take the proper precaution to ensure everyone’s health. They can open at 30% capacity and sanitize after every use

"We want to be as safe as possible. As long as we clean all of our surfaces down and we do what we can do protect our employees and everyone that comes in, then that’s what we can do.”

Travis says what sets them apart from others, is being family-friendly. Kids 11 and up will be allowed to handle the sharp tool. Kids 10 and under, have their own play area.

"I wanted to make it a place where my kids are welcome. I believe that without the alcohol presence, we can provide a safer environment. You can have an accident and that’s a risk i didn’t want to take,” says Travis.

If you’re more comfortable, you're welcome to wear a mask and gloves.

You can make reservation or walk in. On Saturday, May 30th they will have a celebration event for the public and will have food trucks.

