Polis provides update on Safer at Home Order: "Still a long way from returning to normal"

On Memorial Day, Governor Polis updated and extended the Safer at Home executive order.

In this update, restaurants will be able to open for in-person dining at 50% capacity of the posted occupancy code limit. However, they are not to exceed 50 people. The Governor is also encouraging restaurants to use outdoor seating as much as possible. This update goes into effect on May 27.

Bars will still remain closed.

Furthermore, the Governor is opening up children and sports camps starting June 1. However, residential overnight camps will be closed in June. The Governor emphasized that these camps must operate with restrictions and strong precautionary measures in place.

“I know this has been a very different school year than many students were expecting, and thanks to the success of our social distancing efforts so far, Colorado kids will be able to enjoy day camps and youth sports camps this summer in as safe a manner as possible," says the Governor.

Effective May 25, private campsites will be open. State Park Campgrounds are already open.

“We are still a long way from returning to normal, but these updates are a step in the right direction because Coloradans are doing a good job so far limiting our social interactions. If we can continue staying at home as much as possible, wearing face coverings and washing our hands when leaving the house, then we will be able to slow the spread of the virus while reigniting our economy. If not, it will cost lives, and the economic pain will also be worse,” says Governor Jared Polis.