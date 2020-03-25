Gov. Polis announces statewide stay-at-home order amid COVID-19 pandemic

Governor Jared Polis announces temporary Stay At Home Order in effort to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Effective Thursday, March 26 6 a.m.- April 11, 2020.

This is what the executive order means for Coloradans:

- Obtaining food and other household necessities including medicine

- Going to and from work if you are a critical employee

- Seeking medical care

- Caring for dependents or pets

- Caring for a vulnerable person in another location

- participating in outdoor recreation at a legally-mandated safe distance of six feet or more from other parties

“We will continue doing everything we can to get the resources Colorado needs to address COVID-19 and protect the health and safety of all Coloradans. In true Colorado spirit, we’re seeing our friends, family and neighbors rise to the challenge, donating their time, money or extra supplies to support relief efforts at the state and local levels. We are in this together and this is the season to stay at home to save lives.” said Governor Jared Polis.

Cannabis, liquor stores and other essential business will remain open.

The April 11 order "end" date could change and possibly be extended if needed.

Colorado State Patrol posted info on what are considered "critical businesses." To see it, go here:

https://www.facebook.com/kkco11news/posts/10156892313125703

