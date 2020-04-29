Governor Polis discusses Covid-19 in Mesa County and across the state

We have begun the transition into the safer-at-home order in Colorado, which allows more Coloradans to return to work. But one of the main goals is to reduce the spread of the virus.

Today we sat down with Governor Jared Polis.

Polis says that they are ramping up testing in the state and are using a tracing and testing system to identify cases.

He also touched on the letter that Mesa County Commissioners sent, asking for the county to be released from the state orders.

"Epidemiological experts tell us we're probably capturing about a third of the actual cases here in Colorado. Keep in mind that does not include and it’s very difficult to find the asymptomatic cases. That’s why even as tests are scaled up successfully you have to have the social distancing in place. Just be smart, wear masks when you are in public," says Gov. Polis.

“There are some areas of the state that are opening a little bit slower because they have outbreaks and it is more dangerous. But then there are areas like Mesa County which is really the second after Eagle County, which has been successful at containing a huge outbreak a month ago, that are able to move forward a little bit quicker. So we are very excited to work with Mesa County Health Officials to make sure they are able to move forward quicker and that we have tracking ability in place to jump on any outbreak quickly rather than having to shut everything down," says Gov. Polis.

