Survey finds 72% of Coloradans "very concerned" about COVID-19

DENVER, Colo. (KKCO)- 72% of Colorado respondents say they are "very concerned" about COVID-19 in the state.

This survey was taken by the state health department, and nearly 45,000 Coloradans completed the survey between March 22 and March 24.

In the survey, 59% of 18-29-year-olds were very concerned about the virus in our state. Nearly 90% of respondents say they think it's somewhat or likely that they would get sick from it. Only 3% say the virus isn't that serious.

97% say they are taking precautions such as washing their hands, and 96% say they are avoiding large gatherings. 70% of respondents are working from home to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

When asked why people would get tested, the most common answer was "to help the public health system build a better picture of how the virus is spreading."

You can view the complete survey here.

 
